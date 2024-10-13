Cuba Is in Crisis… Lacking Water and Electricity (Video)



By El Toque

HAVANA TIMES – In this video, we analyze the serious situation Cuba is facing with the lack of potable water and power outages. More than 600,000 people (or is it homes?) are affected, with some having gone weeks without receiving even a drop of water.

The government claims the crisis is due to a lack of equipment and problems with the electricity supply, but the figures and reality seem far more alarming.

We also address the recent protests and the social impact this is having on the island, in addition to the medicine crisis and outbreaks of diseases like dengue and Oropouche, transmitted by mosquitoes in unsanitary conditions.

What is the government doing to tackle this crisis? How is it affecting the daily lives of Cubans? Discover the truth behind the numbers and share your opinion in the comments.

The video has English subtitles.

