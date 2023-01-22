Cuban Artists at Pen Point (video)

By El Toque

HAVANA TIMES – Cuban graphic artists can be forced to leave the island to avoid years in prison, but from abroad they can’t be silenced despite the threats and cruel repression.

El Toque organized a showing of the work of Cuban artists who have participated in the Xel2 and Matraca weekly graphic humor supplements that upsets the islands political leaders. Used to presenting a separate reality in the State media, these projects set the record state with humor.

On Havana Times we have featured their work during 2022 and 2023 and this inspirational video is a chance to see and listen to some of the artists.

The exhibition titled “At Pen Point” is at Florida International University in Miami, co-sponsored by the Cuban Research Institute and the FIU Department of Special Collections and Archives. It can be seen in person until January 31st at the university’s Green Library Gallery.

The video has subtitles in English.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times