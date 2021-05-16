Cuba’s Beaches under Quarantine: Celimar (video)

By Edgar Glaria Espinosa y Cinthya Jimenez Labrador

HAVANA TIMES – In this video Cinthya and Edgar arrive by bicycle to Celimar located about 20 minutes by car east of Old Havana. It’s a beautiful spot, although not a shadow of its former self due to erosion and the disappearance of infrastructure that existed.

Cinthya wanted to take a swim so they decided to go back to the sandy beach of Bacuranao (from their last video). Celimar is now just a beautiful rocky coastline.

Before making the video, they did some research and came up with some unpublished photos of Celimar from over 60 years ago.

Note: Both of these fun videos are only in Spanish but we thought you might like to see them anyhow.