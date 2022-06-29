Documenting Destruction in Havana, Cuba

HAVANA TIMES – Los Sitios is a land in ruin, an octagon suffocating with over 30,000 people living there making it the People’s Council with the worst damage to its housing stock in Central Havana, the municipality with the greatest damage to its housing inventory in all of Cuba. In any case, Los Sitios is a microcosm of the national housing crisis. Another accident amidst the chaos.
The island’s failure to meet housing plans and the progressive deterioration of its housing stock have hurt Cubans’ constitutional right to a dignified home, for over 60 years. Both of these points have developed into an indicator of clear social inequality. With a deficit of approximately 900,000 homes, across the country, higher levels of precariety fall upon racialized, marginalized communities at risk, whose status drives them to occupy these spaces (to a great degree).
In 2021 alone, the Caribbean country completed 18,645 homes (state-led, subsidized or personal projects), according to an article published in Juventud Rebelde newspaper. This figure only corresponds to 42% of the work planned for that year. While production numbers fall, a growing number of Cubans find themselves forced to live in vulnerable areas such as Los Sitios. Lives hang among the ruins; lives that you can see here.