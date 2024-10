By El Toque

HAVANA TIMES – Is the Cuban Revolution still alive, or is it just an empty slogan? In this video, we take an in-depth look at the current state of Cuba and question the validity of the term “revolution” in the contemporary context of the country.

Discover how the concept of “revolution” has become a tool for political marketing and the key moments that marked the end of the revolutionary process.

The video has English subtitles:

