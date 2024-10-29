HT Photo Contest 2024 FINALISTS

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – The jury of our 13th HT Photo Contest are currently making the hard decision of picking their first, second and third place choices in each of the six categories.

We started with 159 pictures and after the first cut 70 remained. After the second cut 39 finalist photos remain in the competition.

The jury this year is made up of ten persons from five countries. Most of the jurors have taken part in judging all, or nearly all, of the previous twelve contests.

We hope you are enjoying following the contest.

Here are the finalist photos:

Huertos y Patios (Gardens)

Lineas y Curvas (Lines and Curves)

Inventos (Innovations)

Disfraces (Disguises)

Cercas y Puertas (Doors and Fences)

Actualidad (Sign of the Times)

Vea más galerías de fotos aquí en Havana Times.