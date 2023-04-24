Humor Saves Us Cubans

Havana photo by Juan Suárez

HAVANA TIMES – As always, humor comes to the aid of Cubans. As a result of the government’s handling of the crisis that the island is experiencing with fuel, social networks have been filled with criticism, memes, and jokes like this one:

A Japanese boy arrives in the United States and his father enrolls him in school. On the first day of class, the teacher introduces Suzuki, the son of a Japanese businessman, to the sixth graders. Then the teacher tells the students: Today let’s start by reviewing a little history of North and South America.

Who said, “Give me liberty or give me death”?

The class stays quiet, except Suzuki: “Patrick Henry said it, 1775.”

“Very good!” said the teacher. Who said, “The government of the people, for the people, must not disappear from the face of the earth”?

Again, no response from the class, except Suzuki: “Abraham Lincoln, 1863.”

The teacher, appalled, says to them: Kids, you should be ashamed. Suzuki, who is new to our country, knows more about our history than all of you.”

The teacher hears someone whisper: “Fuck the damn Japanese!”

“Who said that?” asked the teacher.

Again Suzuki raises his hand and says: “General McArthur, 1942”.

The class is silent and one of the boys manages to say, “I’m going to throw up.”

The teacher tries to find out who had been so rude: Enough of this … who said that?

And Suzuki says, “George Bush Sr., to the Japanese Prime Minister, 1991.”

One of the students, furious, shouts at Suzuki from the back of the room: “Suck on this!”

Suzuki, practically jumping out of his chair, says to the teacher, “Bill Clinton to Monica Lewinsky, 1997.”

The one who was the first in the class shouted, “I was the best until this shitty Japanese got here.”

And Suzuki responded: “Mario Vargas Llosa, Peruvian elections, 1990.”

The class becomes hysterical. The teacher faints, chaos spreads.

As the students swirl around the crumpled teacher, one of them exclaims, “Shit, now how do we get out of this mess without anyone realizing we caused it?”

And Suzuki answers: “Díaz Canel, Cuba, 2023.”

—–

