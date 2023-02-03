Ortega-Murillo Children Meet with Iran’s Foreign Minister

The Ortega-Murillo children together with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada and his Iranian counterpart.

By 100% Noticias

HAVANA TIMES – Opposition politician Luis Fley, a former leader of the “contra” group Nicaraguan Democratic Forces, criticized the visit to Nicaragua of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The Iranian official was received on February 1st by three offspring of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, plus Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada.

“A friendship with Iran won’t benefit Nicaragua. On the contrary, it puts us before the world as a country that shares the same thoughts, the same ideology of Islam in Nicaragua, where we’re Catholics, we’re faithful Christians. We don’t agree, and we don’t have much to share with them, nor they with us,” Fley told the Nicaraguan online news network 100% Noticias.

Fley stated that a friendship between Nicaragua and Iran won’t benefit Nicaragua in any way, since it would be very costly for the Ortega regime to open trade relations with the Middle Eastern nation.

The opposition leader believes that Ortega’s intention is “to annoy” the United States and “convert Nicaragua into a base for international terrorism. I believe this relationship is dangerous. The visit of the Foreign Minister means something is going on, they’re seeking something when they seek out Nicaragua as an ally,” the former contra guerrilla leader warned.

[Editors note: Iran shares with Nicaragua blanket support for Russia and Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine as well as both having fierce police states that imprison, kill or banish citizens who attempt to exercise their universal rights to freedom of speech, press and assembly. They both have shown extreme cruelty against women.]

The Ortega-Murillo siblings were Ortega’s chosen delegates

Upon arriving in Nicaragua, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was received by Laureano, Daniel Edmundo, and Camila Ortega Murillo, all three children are government officials.

“The [Ortega-Murillo children] have been delegated by their parents, the co-dictators, to receive the Iranian delegate as a way of introducing them publicly. They’re seeking how to project them, to present them nationally and internationally. There’s no doubt that they’re already preparing the successors to the dictatorship, in any situation that might present itself in the future,” Fley assured.

Luis Fley feels that the presence of Laureano Ortega Murillo, presidential advisor for Investments, Trade and International Cooperation; Camila Ortega Murillo, director of the National Commission for Creative Economy; and Daniel Ortega Murillo, who coordinates the official media, is due to an “international endorsement” the dictators are promoting.

In the view of the opposition leader, the presences of the three siblings underlines the fact that Ortega doesn’t even trust his own foreign minister.

“That’s the objective. They delegated their children and not the foreign minister or any other person. Ortega trusts his children more, and the action has a double aim – starting now, they’re giving the children greater projection with an eye to the future,” Fley concluded.

