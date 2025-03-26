Rheas Journey from Argentina to Chile to Save Their Species

Credit: James Alfaro

By El Mostrador

HAVANA TIMES – For the first time ever, wild animals have been captured and relocated from one Latin American country to another for conservation purposes. Fifteen Patagonian rheas—known locally as choiques—were translocated to enhance the genetic diversity of the population in Chile’s Patagonia National Park.

In a milestone for the recovery of endangered species, the first international translocation of wild fauna in Latin America has been carried out. Fifteen Patagonian rheas (Rhea pennata) were moved from Argentina’s Patagonia Park in the province of Santa Cruz to Chile’s Patagonia National Park in the Aysen region. This effort aims to strengthen a population that, just 15 years ago, was on the brink of local extinction with fewer than 20 individuals remaining.

The choique is an iconic species of the Patagonian steppe and plays a vital role in ecosystem regeneration by dispersing seeds. However, in Aysen, Chile, the species has drastically declined due to overgrazing, attacks by dogs, hunting, and nest destruction.

Despite the two parks being only 90 km apart, natural movement of the birds is hindered by barriers such as fences and livestock enclosures, making this intervention necessary.

A Joint Conservation Effort

The birds were taken from a healthy population in Argentina’s Patagonia Park, where conservation efforts by Rewilding Argentina, supported by the Freyja Foundation, have led to their recovery.

“We selected individuals from a well-conserved population to ensure minimal impact on the original group while helping restore the species in Chile,” explained Sebastian Di Martino, Director of Conservation at Rewilding Argentina. GPS technology and telemetry are being used to better understand the birds’ habits and spatial ecology.

Cristian Saucedo, Director of Wildlife at Rewilding Chile, emphasized the significance of this achievement: “Until now, no specific protocols existed for restoring species through cross-border collaboration. This milestone proves that, out of necessity, our institutions can evolve and respond more dynamically to the biodiversity crisis.”

Credit: James Alfaro

Both organizations, legacies of Tompkins Conservation, had to complete multiple tasks to achieve the translocation, including rigorous health checks to minimize risks, especially concerns surrounding avian influenza.

Each bird underwent veterinary exams, sampling, and quarantine periods in both Argentina and Chile. They were then transported in a special truck to their new home in Chile’s Patagonia National Park, where they will complete their adaptation process in pre-release enclosures before being set free.

Chile’s Minister of Agriculture, Esteban Valenzuela, praised the joint effort between the two countries, led by Chile’s Agricultural and Livestock Service, which coordinated the health and border control aspects of the rhea export and quarantine.

“This initiative, uniting public and private sectors, and neighboring countries for conservation, could serve as a model for future actions that allow endangered species to return to ecosystems where they once thrived, helping us face the biodiversity crisis head-on,” Minister Valenzuela emphasized.

Credit: Marcelo Mascareno

A Groundbreaking Conservation Action in Latin America

Globally, conservation translocations have become a key tool in restoring endangered species. However, in Latin America, their use has been limited. This first international translocation of wild fauna in the region sets a precedent and underscores the need for stronger cross-country cooperation to tackle the biodiversity crisis.

“Today we reached a historic milestone for rewilding. If we want to reverse the mass extinction crisis, international cooperation is essential. I’m very proud of the work done by our organizations, and I hope this action inspires more hope for nature restoration, because nature knows no borders,” said Kristine Tompkins, President of Tompkins Conservation.

This collaborative effort was made possible thanks to the support of the Province of Santa Cruz, Chile’s Ministry of Agriculture, Chile’s National Forestry Corporation, Agricultural and Livestock Service, Senasa, Customs Service, the Aysen Regional Transport Ministry, and the Rewilding Argentina, Freyja, and Rewilding Chile foundations.

First published in Spanish by El Mostrador and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

