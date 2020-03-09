Features Photo Feature Segments 

The 2020 International Women’s Day March in Panama (Photo feature)

0 Comments

By Naturase

 

HAVANA TIMES – This was the Feminist March in Panama City on March 8, 2020. It was a special day where women from different communities (LGBTIQ, women seeking equal rights, women seeking to eradicate the wage gap) marched together with different banners and messages that urge their empowerment.

They shouted slogans like: “Hey mate, I don’t want your machismo”; “Motherhood will be desired or will not be”; “It is not women against men, but all against the patriarchy.”

Among the Panamanians, there were women of different nationalities including Chileans, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans.

I think what was most enjoyed in the march was the support and protection of the police, which unfortunately in my home country no longer exists.

(Click on an image to display the gallery.)

89762440_218092792897381_5596726807735828480_n
89595909_649157252562515_6076526623803310080_n
89504030_1104278089926290_6127329275096858624_n
89614690_559892888211152_170630937476857856_n
89436049_233330611168470_4184301562333495296_n
89722102_573235813289860_776515686091456512_n
89623370_2602187900038571_4453176818689638400_n
89564599_214617739916068_7938540498766004224_n
89472250_582353662623092_7038016170397532160_n
89553542_211137046921783_1976416672558350336_n
89654849_830792200727573_316462239865372672_n
89567062_2756074144441254_3662905894242353152_n
89564202_1488419047999976_8587178580205633536_n
89661877_1364272450442989_8567675198139006976_n
89669297_1060173144375789_4674698054857654272_n
89695158_247717609584597_4992158595446472704_n
89722625_247169066288060_4582818533913657344_n
89393019_195318268416300_7417794040751456256_n



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day
◄ Back
Picture 1 of 1

A Bee Hummingbird, Matanzas, Cuba. By Nan Black (USA). Camera: Canon Rebel T6

Submit your pictures to our Photo of the Day section
You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send an image (in black and white or color), with a photo caption indicating where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell you used, and a small description about it.
Note: it is better for our format if you send horizontal orientation pictures. Even square will work but vertical is a problem.
Send your picture with your name and birth country, or where you reside, to this email address: [email protected]