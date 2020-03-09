The 2020 International Women’s Day March in Panama (Photo feature)

By Naturase

HAVANA TIMES – This was the Feminist March in Panama City on March 8, 2020. It was a special day where women from different communities (LGBTIQ, women seeking equal rights, women seeking to eradicate the wage gap) marched together with different banners and messages that urge their empowerment.

They shouted slogans like: “Hey mate, I don’t want your machismo”; “Motherhood will be desired or will not be”; “It is not women against men, but all against the patriarchy.”

Among the Panamanians, there were women of different nationalities including Chileans, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans.

I think what was most enjoyed in the march was the support and protection of the police, which unfortunately in my home country no longer exists.

(Click on an image to display the gallery.)

