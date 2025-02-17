The Cuban Government Insists on Eliminating Rations

Despite the severe food crisis in the country

A bodega where Cubans buy rationed products. File photo: Granma/Mailenys Oliva Ferrales

By Amado Viera

HAVANA TIMES – After months of denial, at the beginning of this month, the Ministry of Domestic Trade (Mincin) finally admitted that it is virtually impossible to sustain the sale of rationed products.

These basic products—popularly known as mandados (errands), includes food and hygiene products that Cubans are supposed to receive each month at subsidized prices. In the past, ensuring its availability was considered a top priority for the government, but after the pandemic, deliveries began to decline and become more sporadic.

During a recent visit to the province of Villa Clara, the Minister of Domestic Trade, Betsy Diaz Velazquez blamed “financial difficulties that have prevented us from meeting the distribution cycles for essential foods such as rice, which has not been delivered since December in nearly half the country.” Her statements were particularly relevant since Villa Clara is one of the provinces where rice distribution has suffered the longest delays and, consequently, the highest price increases.

“We are aware that the absence of a ‘ration book’ product immediately raises its price in the supply-and-demand markets. We are looking for ways to settle our debts with consumers, but it is a very complex process,” the minister stated.

Until now, the official narrative insisted on ignoring the problem or attributing it to the US sanctions policy against the island. As recently as September of last year, Mincin itself had categorically denied rumors about the elimination of several of the rationed products. Their tweet at the time focused on criticizing those who “fall for unfounded rumors,” but conveniently avoided addressing the delivery failures that had sparked public concern.

“Of course, the rumor must be false—what products would they eliminate if they already give out less every month? If anything, they would eliminate the ration book itself,” a Cubadebate reader sarcastically commented at the time. Her tone was common among the dozens of comments prompted by the ministry’s statement.

More “Vulnerable” Cubans

The mandados crisis worsened throughout 2024, with reductions or the complete elimination of eggs, oil, meat, and sugar quotas. At the end of the year, authorities also ordered a 25% reduction in the weight of the daily bread roll and halted rice distribution.

The consequences were immediate. In the first six weeks of 2025, rice prices rose by 30%, oil by 20%, and chicken and other meats by about 15%. These price increases are even more concerning considering they are based on costs that were already unaffordable for most families.

Even before the current escalation, estimates from independent media and exiled economists agreed that covering a person’s monthly food needs required three basic salaries or five basic pensions. However, the government acknowledges much lower figures: in July 2024, President Miguel Díaz-Canel claimed that an average family spent 70% of its income on food.

Elderly people make up a quarter of the Cuban population and are the largest group of “vulnerable” individuals. This term, used by authorities to avoid saying “poor,” includes more than 70% of retirees, who receive the minimum pension (under $5 USD a month) and have access to fewer and fewer social protection programs.

One of the most sought-after programs used to be the Family Assistance System, a network of canteens for elderly individuals living alone and other vulnerable groups. However, despite the worsening crisis, the government reduced its capacity by 22% since 2021, leaving just over 59,000 diners enrolled by the end of 2023, the latest official data available. A Ministry of Labor and Social Security official consulted for this article confirmed that, “although it has not been officially announced, the directive is to stop accepting new applications until further notice.”

“Putting a plate of food on the table has always been difficult, but lately, it has become an odyssey. No one even knows how many people are going to bed hungry! And the ‘best’ part is that I don’t think those people [high-ranking government officials] even care. At least, that’s the impression they give with every new decision they make,” lamented Oscar Milián, a resident of the central province of Ciego de Ávila.

Fourteen Years Ago

In 2011, during the consultation process leading up to the Sixth Congress of the Communist Party, authorities attempted for the first time to convince the population that eliminating the ration book would be beneficial.

They failed spectacularly. When debating a document that included hundreds of “economic and social policy guidelines,” more than half of the public opinions focused on rejecting that proposal. The opposition was so unanimous that then-President Raul Castro had no choice but to back down, instead proposing a future process of “eliminating undue gratuities” to be carried out when the island was in a better economic situation.

Now, the government seems determined to put an end to the rations. Their strategy is not to issue an official decree eliminating them but rather to phase them out gradually. As a preliminary step, subsidies will be removed, as Prime Minister Manuel Marrero hinted in December during a report to the National Assembly.

What was merely a brief, uncontested statement in his speech could represent a tragedy for millions of Cubans. In many ways, it already is—though neither the Ministry of Domestic Trade nor the highest levels of government are willing to acknowledge it.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.