The Maternity Home in the Confiscated Confidencial Offices (Photo feature)

HAVANA TIMES – The Nicaraguan Ministry of Health (MINSA) inaugurated a maternity home on February 23rd in the premises confiscated from Confidencial in December 2018. It uses furniture and equipment that were left in the offices after the raid and military occupation of the independent media outlets Confidencial, Esta Semana, Esta Noche, Revista Niu and Cabal consulting firm.
The Ortega-Murillo regime thus executed the last act of confiscation of Confidencial’s newsroom. They did it in complicity with the Ministry of Health. According to Murillo, MINSA received the “invaluable support” of Taiwan. To date, that government has not commented on its funds being used on illegally confiscated private property.
In the last three weeks, frenzied activity by state workers, heavily guarded by armed police, was noticed around the confiscated building. Also, on the morning of Sunday, February 21, the president of the National Assembly, Gustavo Porras, came to the building to inspect the work on the “maternity home”.
On Monday, the Ministry of Health put up three tents and installed sound equipment outside the confiscated building. Chairs were placed in preparation for the inauguration on Tuesday. Photographs released by official propaganda media show the conditions of the maternity home. In it furniture and office equipment are observed. This includes a glass table from the recording studio of the “Esta Semana” program, redesigned two weeks prior to the raid.
Photos of the “maternity home” prove the theft
In 2019 the governments of Nicaragua and Taiwan approved the “Maintenance and Repair of Maternity Homes and Health Centers” project with which more than 50 maternity homes have been repaired and equipped in the country.