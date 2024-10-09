The Rise of the Latino Far Right: Latinos Opting for Trump

Christiane Amanpour

By Amanpour and Company

HAVANA TIMES – For those trying to understand the mentalities that have led to shifts in voting patterns of the US population this interview gives us valuable elements to consider.

“The votes of 63 million Latino Americans will be an important factor in the November US presidential election. Despite his history of anti-immigration rhetoric, Donald Trump has been making inroads with this constituency, which in the past leaned Democratic.”

Award-winning journalist Paola Ramos investigates this shift in her new book “Defectors: The Rise of the Latino Far Right and What It Means for America.”

Read more features here on Havana Times.