Venezuela: Maria Corina Denounces Attack Against Her…

and her campaign team 10 days before the July 28 elections

Maria Corina Machado, Venezuelan opposition leader seeking to elect Edmundo Gonzalez.

She explained that “agents of the regime” followed her caravan from the state of Portuguesa, where she had led a campaign activity in support of the opposition candidate for the July 28 presidential elections, Edmundo Gonzalez, and “surrounded the urbanization” where they spent the night.

HAVANA TIMES – Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado denounced this Tuesday that, during the early morning, she was the victim of an attack against her and her team in the town of Barquisimeto, Lara state, where their vehicles “were vandalized”.

Without naming the culprits, she explained, on social media, that "agents of the regime" followed her caravan from the state of Portuguesa, where she had led a campaign activity in support of the opposition candidate for the July 28 presidential elections, Edmundo Gonzalez, and "surrounded the urbanization" where they spent the night.

Maria Corina noted that “Maduro’s campaign is violence” and held the president and official candidate responsible for any harm to her and that of her team members.

Maria Corina Machado campaigning for Edmundo Gonzalez

In a video accompanying her message on the social network, she showed the vehicles after the attack, in which, besides the brake hose being cut on one of the cars, the engine oil was drained from another, and both were covered in white paint.

“This is happening here, today, 10 days before the presidential election on July 28, just hours after our head of security, Milciades Avila, was kidnapped,” Machado said in the video.

The events took place inside a private urbanization where the former deputy spent the night with the people accompanying her during the campaign, who usually do not stay in public establishments to avoid consequences for the owners, such as temporary closures or economic sanctions, under the pretext of lack of documentation, records, or non-payment of taxes.

In the July 28 elections, besides Edmundo Gonzalez —who leads the traditional polls— the incumbent Nicolas Maduro and eight other candidates will compete.

Nicolas Maduro and Edmundo Gonzalez. Photos: Reuters / Getty

