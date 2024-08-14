Venezuelan Youth after the July 28th Election Fraud

Fear, sadness and the urge to leave

From the Venezuelan online publication Tal Cual

Following Nicolas Maduro’s announcement that he’s been reelected president of Venezuela, many youth see their best option as emigration to other countries, with the illusion of a better future and opportunities to reach their goals. Psychologist Daniel Duran notes that Venezuelan society is going through a period of mourning and a loss of meaning in their lives. This generates feelings of guilt and anger, which translates into the “sensation that someone owes me something.”

By Moiselis Mendez (Tal Cual)

HAVANA TIMES – Youthful faces hidden behind t-shirts or posters to shield them from the police could be seen protesting on the streets, together with thousands of others, after Venezuela’s National Electoral Council proclaimed Nicolas Maduro the winner of the July 28 presidential elections. The announcement was made without publishing the precinct tally sheets or offering any other evidence of Maduro’s victory.

Now, following two weeks of different and varied demonstrations of discontent, Venezuelan citizens have begun to resume their daily activities, although the streets haven’t cooled down. The opposition has called for marches all over the country and around the world on Saturday, August 17, to defend the election results that, -according to the voting tally sheets they’ve shared- give the victory to Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia.

To the youngest, the tension, insecurity and fear al permeate their routines. The Venezuelan news site TalCual interviewed several of these youth to learn their experiences and opinions firsthand. All of those interviewed are identified with fictitious names for reasons of safety.

“The panorama is very tense. We fear for our physical integrity. We’re all trying to bear up, but the levels of stress are very high,” expressed Alejandro, a youth from the city of Barquismeto. He also remarked that he’s seen cases of violence on the part of police, exerted against some of his friends. “You feel like a prisoner. You can no longer protest or denounce, because they’ll come for you,” he said.

On August 11, the NGO Penal Forum updated the number of arrests that have been able to document in the country since the post-electoral protests began. According to their data, 1,305 people have been detained, including 117 adolescents, 172 women, 14 indigenous citizens and 16 people with disabilities. The government says the total is over 2,000.

“It feels like someone has died. You try not to talk about politics, but literally it’s about the only thing being talked about,” was David’s description of the atmosphere in his home state of Lara.

To him, emigrating is an option for his safety and growth. “Before the elections, I had plan to leave in three years, but after this outrage I’d leave today if I had the means,” he emphasized.

The low wages, scarce jobs, and the lack of opportunities in general have been some of the reasons pushing the youth to insist on their plans to go live in other countries. Nonetheless, a lack of resources keeps many of them from carrying out their plans.

“There’s no guarantee of growth if I remain here. I’ll never have my own house or a car, because everything costs so much,” commented Jesus, who confessed that he felt like his hands were tied by the pressures of the Venezuelan economy.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, nearly eight million people have abandoned Venezuela since 2014. The majority of them are in Colombia, Peru, the United States and Brazil. The motive attributed to such a high rate of migration is Venezuela’s political situation and the country’s economic crisis.

“As much as it seems that the economy is more stable lately, I refuse to live in a country where the government does whatever it wants. Where the leaders are capable of lying to the people, and where there’s no freedom of expression,” declared Jose, speaking about the economic situation and his prospects for remaining in Venezuela.

“There’s no future to work for. We’re resigned to working just to be able to eat. I can’t do the things I’m passionate about but must dedicate myself to whatever brings more income. That frustrates me and makes me feel very bad,” affirmed Pablo, another of the young people consulted.

Society is grieving

Psychologist Daniel Duran, who works with foundations and Christian churches in Venezuela’s Lara State, stated in a telephone interview with TalCual that what Venezuelan society is experiencing following the July 28th elections is a period of grieving and loss of the sense of meaning. This generates emotions like blame and anger, which translate into the “sensation that someone owes me something.”

‘These emotions are often repressed, and they build up, which then moves people to seek stronger ways to soothe that pain,” explained the specialist. In his view, this generates an emotional conflict. “Because of this, many people turn to bad habits or any alternative that satisfies their need to drain those emotions.”

The most recent study done by the Andres Bellos Catholic University’s School of Psychology was presented in June. Titled “Psicodata 2024, it notes that 54% of those surveyed affirmed that the national atmosphere was of fear and anxiety; half of the Venezuelans in the survey (50%) felt that people were angry, hostile and aggressive; and 50% classified the general mood as low (sadness, passivity).

Duran clarified: “No emotion is pathological; all emotions indicate a need. Like the dashboard of a car, every light that goes on is an indication of something needed.” The response that the youth may manifest is also a way of letting off steam, although it may not be the most positive way.”

“Human conduct is motivated by our expectations, and when these are not fulfilled it generates conflict and insecurity. Having an idea go unfulfilled breeds fear that the adaptive response could also fail.” That’s what’s happening with those who pinned their hopes on an electoral result that didn’t meet their expectations.

Originally published in Spanish by Tal Cual and translated and posted in English by Havana Times.

Read more from Cuba and Nicaragua here on Havana Times.