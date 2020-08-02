Vintage Havana

0 Comments


Photo feature by Ernesto González Díaz

HAVANA TIMES – Vintage is a French term used to refer to objects, accessories and clothing from the 1920s. It means something old, of artistic design and of high quality. It is an elegant and romantic style, which is achieved by mixing old objects with modern and avant-garde accessories.

It is also applied in interior design, architecture, and photography. In the latter, an attempt is made to give a current image the visuality of an old image, using colors such as white, ocher and pastels, in addition to including in the image some elements that take the viewer back to an earlier time, without modifying the photographed scene.

In these 27 images I try to show a current Havana, from a style that for many may be nostalgic, melancholic, but above all beautiful.

(Click on an image to display the gallery.)

100_8297
100_8298
100_8299
?
100_8301
100_8302
100_8303
100_8304
100_8305
100_8306
100_8307
100_8309
100_8310
100_8314
100_8316
100_8319
100_8321
100_8323
100_8325
100_8379
100_8383
100_8384
100_8385
100_8386
100_8387
100_8393
100_8397

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *