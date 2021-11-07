Virtual Visit to Loma de Chaple Lookout in Havana

HAVANA TIMES – La Loma de Chaple, is one of the highest pointss in Havana, located in the municipality of Diez de Octubre. A natural lookout to discover the city from the south.

We invite you to virtually explore our city from this privileged place on the Cuban platform of Mirapanoramas.

In this virtual tour you will be able to appreciate buildings such as the Capitolio, the José Martí Memorial, the dome of Ciudad Deportiva, the famous San Juan Bosco church and many other architectural landmarks.

