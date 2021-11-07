Virtual Visit to Loma de Chaple Lookout in Havana
HAVANA TIMES – La Loma de Chaple, is one of the highest pointss in Havana, located in the municipality of Diez de Octubre. A natural lookout to discover the city from the south.
We invite you to virtually explore our city from this privileged place on the Cuban platform of Mirapanoramas.
In this virtual tour you will be able to appreciate buildings such as the Capitolio, the José Martí Memorial, the dome of Ciudad Deportiva, the famous San Juan Bosco church and many other architectural landmarks.
One thought on “Virtual Visit to Loma de Chaple Lookout in Havana”
What lies in between those well known landmarks? Houses that resemble rabbit warrens and not only threaten, but actually do fall down and others patched up with asbestos or iron sheets and with a population that seeks to stave off the pangs of hunger. But cast your eyes due west, to Siboney where those in power live in comfort with clean streets, swimming pools, yachts tied to nearby moorings and growing fat – Los Gordos!
Nothing changes!