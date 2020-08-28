Cuba Features Photo Feature Segments 

Visual Delusions

Circles Robinson 0 Comments

Photo feature by Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – A small train station, an elevated bridge over Rancho Boyeros Avenue, and a railroad crossing also in Boyeros served as a pretext for this photographic essay. It aims to show images with a somewhat surreal style in most cases, where lines are the fundamental element used in the composition.

Lines, rhythm, perspective and visual drama constitute the basic ingredients of these images. Surrealism is a pictorial style that mixes the real with the dreamlike. An empty tunnel, a terrifying night road, an amazing scene where horses, cars and people appear in a strange dimension. A passageway made up of trees that seem to threaten us. High voltage towers aligned and forming a compact block, among other elements make up this set of images. Images that generate unease, even fear and terror.

Scenes that have not been altered; all are images as they came out of reality. When being worked with the effects of the lens, they cause those dreamlike sensations.

(Click on an image to display the gallery.)

100_855A
100_8086
100_8467
100_8470
100_8472
100_8476
100_8478
100_8542
100_8544
100_8551
100_8555
100_8557
100_8558
100_8559
100_8561
100_8562
100_8563
100_8564
100_8565
100_8566
100_8567
100_8568
100_8570

