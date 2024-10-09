What’s Known on Cuba’s Intelligence Services in Venezuela?

The agreements between Venezuela and Cuba began with Hugo Chavez and Fidel Castro. Photo: Prensa Latina

By El Toque

HAVANA TIMES – Nicolas Maduro proclaimed himself the winner of the presidential elections on July 28 in Venezuela, despite losing in a landslide to Edmundo González. He aims to remain in Miraflores Palace at least until 2031.

How much does Hugo Chavez’s heir owe to Cuban intelligence services to stay in power? How has the Havana regime helped Caracas deal with dissent in society or within military ranks?

Watch this video for some of the answers.

It has subtitles in English.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.