Five Femmes, on the Cuban Rock Stage

The Cuba rock band Five Femmes

By Ernesto Gonzalez Diaz

HAVANA TIMES – Seven talented young women make up the band. They are striving to carve out a space in the complex landscape of Cuban rock, impressing with their versatility, stage presence, and the passion with which they perform.

I had the opportunity to talk with them, somewhat informally, after their latest performance on Sunday, January 21st, as they were invited to a jam of the La Vieja Escuela group at the Casa de la Amistad in Vedado, Havana.

HT: How and when did the group come together?

Wendy (drummer): The project was created in late 2019 by the current manager of the group. At that time, amid the pandemic, she wanted the project to be ready when the entertainment world returned to normal. Initially, there were only four members, known as Four Femmes. Later, more instrumentation was added, and we became Five Femmes, although now we are seven. But Five Femmes is the name that stuck.

The decision to play rock was also made by our manager. We believe that women haven’t had many opportunities in this genre, as it has always been dominated by male presence. Nevertheless, it has been proven that women have the ability to play anything, provided there is discipline and a calling. Rock is a powerful genre, full of emotions, and women who have embraced this music have understood these emotions, conveying them to the audience. It’s intense, full of energies that we have understood well, and we are convinced that the feminine touch will be accepted. That’s why our manager sought young women who love rock when she was forming the project.

Rosa (bassist): Our band is unique in the country, and we want to gradually reach fans of this genre. We rehearse a lot to offer a fresh and worthy presentation, knowing that we have a long way to go. It’s a challenging project, but we are all willing because, above all, we love what we do.

HT: How did you get into music?

Rosa (bassist): Well, when I was a child, I received some guitar lessons, but nothing serious or professional, just basic things. In the midst of the pandemic, a project called The Line was created, and they needed a bassist. That’s when I joined, even though I had no idea about playing the bass at that time. I seized the opportunity, started learning the songs without even knowing the notes I was playing. It was challenging at first, but it’s all about effort, discipline, and the willingness to do what you love.

I realized that the bass was a wonderful instrument; it helped me a lot with stage fright and gave me a lot of confidence in myself and what I was doing. Although the group disbanded, I decided to continue with the instrument and started studying it seriously. What I know so far is thanks to David Faya and Lazarito, the bassist of Cuba Libre, who introduced me to the study of this instrument.

I joined Five Femmes thanks to Wendy, our drummer. Rock is in your veins, in your blood; when you’ve been listening to it for a long time, you absorb all of it. Playing becomes much easier; it’s pure emotion.

Emilia (electric violin): I’ve been connected with music since I was a child. I used to sing in my neighbor’s window, and she suggested that I audition for a music school. Luckily, I got in and was the only violinist approved from Guanabacoa, my municipality, that year. I studied at the Guillermo Tomas Bouffartique Conservatory, participated in various concerts with the school’s symphony orchestra and chamber orchestra. I graduated as a violinist, teacher, and ensemble practice. Currently, I’m doing my social service at the Lyceum Mozartiano, teaching children. I joined Five Femmes because my mom saw a post that they were looking for a guitarist, but she asked if they needed a violinist, and it happened. I’m very proud to be part of this all-female band, both for the women and for the work we’re doing.

Jessica (vocalist): My journey in music began at a young age, and as a teenager, I enrolled in the School of Art Instructors to study music. Later, I started studying guitar at the Alejandro García Caturla Conservatory. Initially, I played in school bands, some local groups, until I entered the world of rock. Now, I’m part of this project. I am a music lover by nature. I want to progress a lot with my band because we are very united, and I would like to travel to all the places that music takes us.

Haylen (guitarist and vocalist): I didn’t study music; I was born with it. As a child, I attended all the school festivals. When I was fourteen, my grandfather died, and I inherited his guitar. That’s when my addiction to that instrument and music began. At that time, I sought a way to get to Havana. My first band was UPSIDE DOWN, and we played alternative rock. Later, I was gifted my first electric guitar, and things started to escalate. For the past two years, I’ve been fully immersed in music. Rock is a divine art—the instrumental aspect, the depth, the drama in the vocals, and the versatility of the genre and its subgenres are rich. Rock makes me soar as an instrumentalist, as a composer, and as an arranger. I can’t find a better way to invest my time than making music.

Wendy (drummer): Well, since I was a child, I played the piano at home. My older cousin studied guitar at the Guanabacoa Conservatory, and I think music came to me through him. I studied percussion at the Guillermo Tomas Bouffartique School. I can’t remember my childhood without notes and rhythms in my head. It’s in rock where I feel completely identified; it liberates me and makes me happy. It’s pure adrenaline.

Ivette (vocalist): I started my studies specializing in the clarinet. When I graduated from that instrument, I was recruited to be the vocalist of a trio. Through a rigorous audition, I obtained my accreditation as a singer and percussionist. Rock is also in my blood because it is life, it is pure passion, it is stepping out of your skin and becoming the song, the musicians, the people. That’s why I am a rocker a thousand times over.

HT: Tell me a bit about your repertoire.

Wendy: We do covers of classic rock songs and also some international hits adapted to the band’s style. We create fusions, original compositions, and our own arrangements when we structure the songs. In the case of the song “Five Femmes,” it was a gift from the soloist Ivet Garbet. There are also lyrics from our manager. We don’t stick to a single repertoire because we prefer to have variety. We have songs in English, Italian, and Spanish, and we work a lot as a team.

HT: What plans and projects do you have as a group?

Wendy: Our project is designed so that one day we can stand on international stages and represent our country. As Cubans, we are very proud of what we do and what we are. We want to convey the message that, even in times of so much difficulty, you can still make music and dedicate yourself to something that fills you spiritually and excites you.

Ivette: We don’t know where our project will go, but for now, we study hard to become better musicians. Our plans are in our performances.

HT: Off stage, what other things do you like, and what motivates you?

Jessica (vocalist): I like spending time with family, cooking, and being in bed watching movies.

Rosa (bassist): I really enjoy driving, discovering new things all the time, being constantly on the move.

Haylen (guitarist): Off stage, I’m quite reclusive. Another of my passions is drawing; I’m interested in everything related to the visual arts.

Ivette (vocalist): I like reading, being alone, watching television, being in peace and silence. I love traveling; I adore landscapes.

HT: Where can people find you on social media?

Wendy (drummer): We have a YouTube channel, and we’re on Facebook and Instagram as Five Femme Official.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.