Issues around Nicaragua and its Detoured Revolution

A Real News Network podcast with HT editor Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – I rarely do interviews mainly keeping to my editing work of other peoples’ writings and occasionally my own. I was asked by the Real News network / Marc Steiner Show to talk with them about Nicaragua, a country very dear to me, as Cuba, the founding reason for Havana Times. So this is my attempt to clarify some issues about Nicaragua brought up by the interviewer whose program is directed mainly to a US audience produced in Baltimore, Maryland.

I am aware some of our readers are not interested in Nicaragua at all, or very little, while for others that is the main reason to visit the website. It has been a goal of mine to make people interested in Cuba also aware of Nicaragua and viceversa.

Here goes…