150+ Injured as Israeli Soldiers Clear Worshipers from Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli security forces move in positions during clashes with Palestinian protestors at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City April 15, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In occupied East Jerusalem, more than 150 people were injured after Israeli soldiers attacked Palestinian worshipers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque shortly after morning prayers on Friday. Witnesses said troops fired tear gas, rubber-coated bullets and concussion grenades into the holy site’s prayer halls and courtyards.

Rami Al-Khatib: “They brutally emptied the compound. They were attacking the employees, normal people, elders and young people. There were many people injured. They fired rubber bullets inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. They were beating everyone, even the paramedics.”

One local hospital received 40 injured Palestinians, including two in critical condition. Israeli troops rounded up and arrested at least 300 people.

The raid follows a series of attacks by Palestinians and Arab citizens of Israel that have killed people inside Israel since March 22. Meanwhile, Israeli raids on West Bank towns and villages have killed 29 Palestinians since March. Among the dead are a 34-year-old Palestinian lawyer who was shot in the chest Wednesday and a 14-year-old boy killed by Israeli troops who accused him of throwing a Molotov cocktail.

Read more news here on Havana Times