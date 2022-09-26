730 Antiwar Protesters Arrested Across 32 Russian Cities

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES -In Russia, police arrested at least 730 people across 32 cities on Saturday as protesters demanded Putin reverse his decision to hold Russia’s first military draft since World War II to call up 300,000 additional troops to fight in Ukraine. Thousands of draft-age men have also attempted to flee Russia, which faces accusations it is disproportionately drafting men from rural areas and from ethnic minorities.

In Siberia, a gunman was arrested for shooting the head of the local military draft office. Some of the most intense protests have been in the predominantly Muslim region of Dagestan, where at least 100 protesters have been arrested. There are also reports authorities are drafting Ukrainian men living in areas occupied by Russia to fight against Ukraine.

