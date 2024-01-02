A Cuban Woman Who Rescues Abandoned Horses in Nicaragua

Yasenia Perez, a Cuban living in San Juan del Sur, in the Rivas department of Nicaragua. Photo: dimecuba.com

Yasenia Perez, a transplanted Cuban now residing in the Nicaraguan town of San Juan del Sur, rescues abandoned horses, even though she’s had to make some modifications to her house in order to do so.

Por 100% Noticias

HAVANA TIMES – The year 2023 also left some special stories, like that of Yasenia Perez, a Cuban living in San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua. Yasenia has dedicated herself to rescuing abandoned horses and caring for them, even though it’s meant several modifications to her home, in order to adapt the space to the horses’ needs.

Yasenia herself considers her actions “madness,” she told reporter Denis Suarez, but confessed that she can’t help but feel sad when she finds horses “nearly dying.”

Before coming to Nicaragua, the Cuban-born Perez lived in Canada for many years. The large house she now inhabits resembles a farmhouse. She pointed out that among the modifications she undertook to attend to the equines is a terrace where she now feeds them.

“Since I arrived [in Nicaragua], it pained me greatly to find horses just abandoned out there, nearly dying,” Perez explained.

The first horse she decided to rescue is called Oreo. Yasenia says he’d been very mistreated, was malnourished and sick. But the most worrisome thing is that he had an exaggerated fear of humans following his owner’s death.

According to her story, the horse arrived at her house and stayed there for several days. She waited for someone to claim him, but later found out the owner had died.

“He had very long teeth and couldn’t eat, because horses’ teeth grow constantly, they have to be filed,” she recalled.

“I decided to keep him, to save his life, thinking I’d look for someone to adopt him. And that’s how I ended up with him. I call him Oreo, because he’s very sweet, like the cookies, and he’s black and white,” she remarked.

Yasenia also commented that she’d been lent a field, so her horses could run and have more freedom.

The Cuban assured she was a lover of all animals: in addition to her five horses, she has eight cats and four dogs at home, for a total of 17 pets she must care for. Her story went viral in October.

This species is one that even facilitates some jobs for families, who use them for “hauling” services, or tourist services like the famous “carriages” of Granada. Yet, they’re abandoned when they get sick and are no longer needed by their owners.

