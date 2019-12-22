A Mother’s Love, Havana, Cuba – Photo of the Day

How you can participate in the Photo of the Day



HAVANA TIMES – You don’t have to be a professional photographer, just send a picture (in black and white or color), that you consider with quality to be published. Indicate where it was taken (city and country), type of camera or cell phone you used and a short description of it.

For our format it is better that the photos are of horizontal orientation, since we have problems with verticals when they are on the cover.

Send us your name and country of residence to this email address: [email protected]

Our Photo of the Day Grows – Here’s a New Proposal