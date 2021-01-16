A New Caravan Departs Honduras Seeking Asylum

Fleeing Economic Crises and Hurricane Devastation

Hondurans begin a difficult journey to reach the United States.

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – A caravan of hundreds of asylum seekers from Central America is expected to depart Honduras today with the hopes of reaching the USA. The caravan is likely to face obstacles as it tries to cross through the region and into Mexico.

Reuters reports that just one week ago, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico issued a joint declaration that would require asylum seekers produce a negative COVID-19 test at border checkpoints.

Tens of thousands of Central Americans were displaced after two back-to-back hurricanes, Eta and Iota, battered the region last November. The pandemic also worsened an already devastating economic crisis in Central America.

Read more news here on Havana Times.