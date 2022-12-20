Acclaimed Actress Taraneh Alidoosti Arrested in Iran for Supporting Protests

Por Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Iranian authorities have raided the home of one of Iran’s most famous actresses and arrested her, after she expressed solidarity with a man recently put to death for crimes allegedly committed during nationwide protests. Taraneh Alidoosti faces charges of publishing “false and distorted content” that incited riots. Her Instagram page has since been suspended. Before her arrest, she shared a photo of herself with her hair uncovered, in violation of Iran’s mandatory hijab law. Alidoosti is best known internationally for her starring role in “The Salesman,” which won an Oscar in 2017 for Best Foreign Language Film.

