ACLU Warns of Dystopian Nightmare

US Moves to Collect More Biometric Info from Immigrants

HAVANA TIMES – In immigration news, BuzzFeed reports the Trump administration is considering an unprecedented expansion in the collection of biometric data for immigration applications, reports Democracy Now.

According to the draft policy, the government could require eye scans, DNA, voice prints and photographs for facial recognition.

Andrea Flores of the ACLU criticized the proposal, saying, “It will simply make it easier for the government to surveil and target our communities and to bring us closer to a dystopian nightmare.”

Read more international news here.