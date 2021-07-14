Activists Camp Out at Sen. Feinstein’s Offices to Demand Climate Action

Photo: Sunrise Movement

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In California, climate activists from Sunrise Movement are organizing rallies and 24-hour sit-ins at Senator Dianne Feinstein’s offices, demanding she support a fully funded Civilian Climate Corps, refuse to back any infrastructure deal that doesn’t center the climate crisis, and that she meet with the young activists. This is Sylvester Ani of Sunrise Movement LA.

Sylvester Ani Jr.: “You’re the oppressor, or you’re the oppressed. That’s how it goes. It’s two classes right now. And we’re undergoing class warfare with people who put money over people. That’s what we’re going through right now. And the youth understand that.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.