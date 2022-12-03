American Airlines and Spirit Resume Flights To Nicaragua

The two airlines resumed their flights this week after a two and a half year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Daniel Martínez Garbuno (Simpleflying)

HAVANA TIMES – TIwo US carriers resumed flights to Managua International Airport (MGA) in Nicaragua this week. American Airlines and Spirit had halted their direct connectivity to the Central American nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their return boosts connectivity in the region.

American Airlines back in Nicaragua

On Wednesday, American Airlines resumed its direct connectivity between Augusto C. Sandino International Airport (MGA) and Miami International Airport (MIA). This route is operated daily onboard American Airlines trusted Boeing 737-800’s, with a capacity to carry up to 172 passengers.

José María Giraldo, American Airlines General Manager for Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean, said the company is excited about resuming its daily service between Managua and the airline’s hub in Miami. “With our return to Managua, we now fly to ten destinations in Central America, strengthening our presence there as the biggest US carrier in the region.”

American’s flight between Miami and Managua departs daily at 10:25 local time, arriving in Managua at 12:28. The return flight departs at 13:20, landing in Miami at 16:55 local time.

American Airlines Boeing 737-823 N812NN Photo: Vincenzo Pace | Simple Flying.

American Airlines will operate up to 33 daily flights to ten destinations in Central America this winter season. The company flies to Belize (BZE), Comayagua/Tegucigalpa (XPL), Guatemala (GUA), Liberia (LIR), Panama City (PTY), Roatán (RTB), San José (SJO), San Pedro Sula (SAP), San Salvador (SAL), and now, Managua.

What about Spirit Airlines?

Spirit Airlines resumed its flights to Managua Monday from Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL). The airline operates daily services between both cities (the flight number is NK435), performed with Airbus A320neo aircraft, according to data by FlightRadar24.com.

Spirit currently operates 12 routes to Central America. The ultra-low-cost carrier offers services to Guatemala City, Managua, San Salvador, San Pedro Sula, and Tegucigalpa from Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Orlando, and New Orleans.

Earlier this year, Camilo Martelo, Spirit’s Director of International Stations, said:

“We are eager to welcome back our Nicaraguan guests and excited to make travel to and from Managua accessible for families, friends, and visitors again. We have a 15-year history serving Nicaragua and are proud to give South Florida and Managua back the affordable fares and signature service they have come to know when traveling between our countries.”

According to data by Cirium, Nicaragua currently has 33 weekly flights to the United States offered by three airlines, American Airlines, Avianca Costa Rica, and Spirit Airlines.

Avianca Costa Rica offers the largest number of flights, with 19 per week, or around two to three daily flights, on Managua-Miami, with 162.5 seats per departure on average. American Airlines flies daily on this same route, with 172 seats per departure on average. Finally, Spirit flies daily in the Managua-Fort Lauderdale route, with 208.3 seats per departure.

