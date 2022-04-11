AMLO Wins Referendum on Mexican Presidency, 82% stayed home

Voting Sunday in Mexico

HAVANA TIMES – Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has overwhelmingly won a strange referendum on whether he should complete his six-year term.

Usually such referendums are set in motion by opposition forces. However, in this case AMLO called for the referendum himself to fulfill a campaign promise to give voters a chance to remove him from office after three years.

Preliminary results show 91.1% of voters supported the president, but turnout was only 17.5%, as most critics of AMLO boycotted the referendum.

