Amnesty Calls for End of Racist Treatment of Haitian Asylum Seekers

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Amnesty International is urging countries across the Americas to stop their racist treatment of Haitian asylum seekers, as thousands continue to flee Haiti due to worsening gang violence, extreme poverty and a deteriorating political crisis. The group denounced the mass deportations, torture, detention and violence faced by Haitians in the United States, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Chile and other nations where Haitians pass through in their search for protection.

