Amnesty Condemns “Sham Trial” for Jailed Russian Opposition Figure Alexei Navalny

HAVANA TIMES – In Russia, jailed nationalist opposition leader Alexei Navalny has appeared in a courtroom at a penal colony outside Moscow, where he faces charges that he embezzled millions of dollars from his anti-corruption organization. Amnesty International blasted the trial as an attempt to silence one of President Putin’s most prominent critics, writing, “This sham trial, attended by prison guards rather than the media, breaks international human rights law and clearly deprives Navalny of his right to a fair trial.”

