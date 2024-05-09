April Was 11th Straight Month to Break Global Heat Record as SE and South Asia Swelter in Heat Wave

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Last month was the Earth’s hottest April on record, making it the 11th consecutive month of breaking heat records. Extreme heat has plagued large swaths of Africa and Asia in particular, forcing school closures, destroying crops and leading to hundreds of heat-related deaths. In Bangladesh, over a million Rohingya refugees living in camps in southeastern Cox’s Bazar have been dealing with temperatures as high as 107 degrees Fahrenheit, with few options for cooling down.

Nurul Islam: “This heat is unbearable, especially in our tarp-made homes. During the daytime, it has been difficult to stay inside, as the tarp soaks in the heat.”

Read more news here on Havana Times.