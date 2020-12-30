Argentina Legalizes Abortion in Historic Vote

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Argentine lawmakers have approved a bill to allow abortions in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. They become the largest Latin American nation to roll back anti-choice laws. President Alberto Fernández, who introduced the legislation, is set to sign it into law.

Argentina is the home country of Pope Francis.

Reproductive rights activists spent years campaigning for Argentina’s bill. They hope other predominantly Catholic nations across Latin America will follow suit by overturning harsh anti-abortion laws.

Read more news here.