Argentina: Protesters Condemn Javier Milei’s Austerity Regime Amid Social and Economic Crises

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Argentina, protesters in Buenos Aires were met with riot police and tear gas Monday as they marched in a union-led rally to protest mounting food insecurity and far-right President Javier Milei’s massive cuts to social spending. This is union leader Hugo Godoy.

Hugo Godoy: “Today, we came back to march together to demand the government once again respond to this worsening situation of the food crisis that over 6 million Argentinians suffer from. The government doesn’t even have an inch of humanity to guarantee food provisions to soup kitchens. It’s as if they enjoy the people’s pain.”

The protest took place days after senators dealt a major blow to President Javier Milei’s so-called economic shock therapy agenda, voting to block his sweeping decree. Since taking office, Milei has imposed over 300 austerity and deregulation measures. He also has cracked down on the right to protest. Argentina has the highest inflation rate in the world, even as it slowed down to 13% last month, down from 20% in January. UNICEF has warned that children are suffering some of the worst effects of the current economic crisis and Milei’s cost-cutting measures, with a child poverty rate that could soon hit 70%.

