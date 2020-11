Oregon Decriminalizes Hard Drugs

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Arizona and New Jersey, voters have approved ballot measures legalizing recreational pot possession and use of recreational for adults aged 21 and up.

In Oregon, Measure 110 has passed, making Oregon the first state to decriminalize low-level drug possession, while legalizing the recreational use of psychedelic mushrooms. Oregon will use the savings from reduced prison time to fund crime prevention and addiction treatment programs.

