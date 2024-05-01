Cuban Journalist Questioned on Social Media Posts, Jailed  

Luis Tan Estrada

By Committee to Protect Journalists

HAVANA TIMES – Cuban authorities must immediately and unconditionally release jailed local freelance journalist José Luis Tan Estrada and allow reporters to work without fear of reprisal, said the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Tuesday.

On April 26, Tan was arrested in the Cuban capital of Havana and has since been detained in the Villa Marista prison, according to several media reports. The journalist confirmed his arrest and detention in a phone call to local activist Yamilka Lafita, according to La Hora de Cuba, an independent media outlet in Tan’s hometown of Camagüey.

“We are gravely concerned by the detention of Cuban freelance journalist José Luis Tan Estrada,” said CPJ U.S., Canada and Caribbean Program Coordinator Katherine Jacobsen. “Journalists should never be imprisoned for doing their jobs and covering matters of public importance, and Cuban authorities should immediately and unconditionally release Tan.”

A former journalism professor, Tan, 26, was fired from his job at the public University of Camagüey in 2023 for openly criticizing the Cuban government. Tan has also contributed freelance reports to several independent Cuban media publications based outside of the country, including Yucabyte, CubaNet, and Diario de Cuba, writing about living conditions in Camagüey and digital media issues.

Tan was previously detained for questioning several times in Camagüey in connection with social media posts and articles he wrote for several media outlets, according to his Facebook page.

On April 16, he received his second police summons in less than 72 hours, regarding his alleged “subversive activity,” he said.

During questioning, Tan said police used a folder full of his posts on Facebook and X, formerly Twitter, as evidence against him, which included his reactions to comedic posts about Cuban authorities.

“Once again, the repressive and harassing hands of the Cuban regime try to silence all those of us who raise our voices against their constant violations of human rights,” Tan wrote in an April 16 Facebook post.

Later, Tan posted that he was fined 3,000 pesos ($10) for violating Decree-Law #370, which prohibits the dissemination of information “contrary to the social interest, morals, good manners and integrity of people.” Previously, Cuban authorities have used the law to interrogate and fine journalists and critics and confiscate their working materials, according to Human Rights Watch.

On Monday, April 29, Tan’s family filed a habeas corpus petition with the court in Havana, demanding to know his whereabouts and the reason for his detention. The exile human rights organization Cubalex told CPJ that it considers Tan’s case to be of “forced disappearance” due to there being no updated information on the journalist’s physical and mental state, or his exact whereabouts following his arbitrary detention by state agents.

