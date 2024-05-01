Havana Weather for May 2 to 8

Occasional afternoon rains…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – During the last twenty-four hours, numerous rains have been reported from Camagüey to Guantánamo, being isolated in Havana. These rains and storms have been encouraged by the presence of a trough between 4 and 6 kilometers high, which generates instability in combination with high humidity levels and strong daytime heating. In the capital, rains were scarce due to the influence of migratory anticyclonic conditions, which have maintained stable weather conditions.

With these conditions, little cloudiness is expected in the mornings for the next few days, while it will become cloudy by late afternoon towards interior and southern localities of the capital, with isolated rains occurring, being scarce in areas of the northern coast. Winds will mainly be from the east to northeast at speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 60% to 90%. High temperatures will range between 30 and 32°C (86 and 90 F) and Lows between 21 and 23°C (70 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26°C (79 F).

