Asylum Seekers Protest on US-Mexico Border

they demand a resumption of legal proceedings

Photo: @rafaelcarranza

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Dozens of asylum seekers and allies led a protest the border sister cities of Nogales, Sonora, and Nogales, Arizona. They demand Wednesday that President-elect Joe Biden restore asylum proceedings.

Nearly 80 people marched side by side, separated by the massive border wall. Asylum seekers remain stuck on the Mexican side. The Trump administration has used COVID-19 as a pretext to suspend asylum claims.

Moreover, asylum seekers are also urging Biden to eliminate other Trump policies, including the “Remain in Mexico” program. This has forced tens of thousands of asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while their asylum cases are resolved in U.S. courts.

