At Least 24 Killed in Chile as Summer Heat Fans Wildfires

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Chile, wildfires have killed at least 24 people as some 260 blazes raged in the center and south of the country over recent days, fanned by dry winds and temperatures reaching as high as 104 degrees. Officials said Sunday over 1,000 square miles have been scorched. This is an evacuee in the region of La Araucanía.

Carolina Torres: “I left my house with only the clothes I was wearing. I put on a pair of slippers and some tights and left the house. There was no time to set up a firebreak, nothing. I think everyone here went through the same situation. The wind speed changed very fast, and everything suddenly started to burn. It was all very fast.”

Read more news here on Havana Times