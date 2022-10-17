Australian PM Warns Historic Flooding May Worsen

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Australia, catastrophic flooding has forced the evacuation of thousands of homes in the nation’s southeast. Hardest hit has been the state of Victoria, home to Melbourne, where at least two people have been killed. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warned the situation could deteriorate.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese: “I do want to say that we are living in very dangerous times in the days and weeks ahead. What we have is a potential of further rain events here in western New South Wales, further rain events in Victoria and in Tasmania, all of them combining and having an impact, because you essentially have — a single drop of rain has nowhere else to go except stay on the surface.”