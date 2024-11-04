Bad Bunny Performs at Rally for Puerto Rico’s Center-Left, Third-Party Coalition Alianza

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In news from Puerto Rico, an estimated 50,000 people attended a rally Sunday organized by the center-left coalition known as “Alianza,” or Alliance, ahead of Tuesday’s election. The third-party coalition has gained momentum with Puerto Rican voters disaffected with the two main parties over corruption scandals, austerity policies and the disastrous privatization of the electrical grid. Alianza’s gubernatorial candidate Juan Dalmau addressed the crowd.

Juan Dalmau: “As a people, during the last 55 years we’ve suffered the consequences of the bipartisan red and blue, of a leadership which betrayed the faith that many Puerto Ricans had on them. Our moment to reclaim this country has arrived, to reclaim the government as ours.”

This is Puerto Rican music superstar Bad Bunny, who performed at the event.

Bad Bunny: “In two days, whether there’s thunder, rain or lightning, nothing will stop us from making history. I will never forget how the government abandoned us during the hurricane. This November 5th, this Tuesday, November 5th, we are going to be the storm, and there’s nobody who can save them.”

Bad Bunny and other Puerto Rican celebrities recently threw their support behind Kamala Harris after a conservative comic at a Trump rally called Puerto Rico an “island of garbage.”

