Battle over Abortion Rights Will Shape 2022 US Elections

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – President Biden also denounced the court’s ruling and vowed to protect access to abortion pills and contraception. Friday’s ruling has also led to growing calls for the Supreme Court to be expanded. Backers of the proposal include Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is also urging Biden to open health clinics to provide abortions on federal land in states that ban abortion. The Supreme Court’s ruling comes just four months before the 2022 midterm elections.

Former President Donald Trump has taken personal credit for the ruling by appointing three of the justices who overturned Roe, but Rolling Stone reports Trump is privately concerned the Republican Party’s push to ban abortion could backfire at the polls. His former vice president, Mike Pence, is calling for a nationwide abortion ban. On Saturday, Trump appeared at a rally with Republican Congressmember Mary Miller of Illinois, who received cheers after saying Friday’s ruling was a “historic victory for white life.”

Rep. Mary Miller: “President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday.”

