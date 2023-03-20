Belarus Jails 2 Prominent Journalists

as UN Warns Belarus May Be Guilty of Crimes Against Humanity

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – Press freedom groups are condemning the 12-year jail sentence of two Belarusian journalists after a closed-doors trial. Liudmila Chekina and Maryna Zolatava worked for an independent outlet which was shut down by Belarusian authorities in 2021 and labeled “terrorists.” This comes as a new report by the U.N. says human rights violations and repression carried out by Belarusian authorities against protesters and dissidents could amount to crimes against humanity.

