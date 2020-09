By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Belarus, police arrested hundreds of women demonstrators on Saturday as an estimated 100,000 people took to the streets of Minsk in the latest protest demanding President Alexander Lukashenko resign following his highly contested reelection last month.

The protests came as hackers leaked the names and personal details of over 1,000 Belarusian police officers. Police and security forces have engaged in a violent crackdown on demonstrations since the uprising began in August.

