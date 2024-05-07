Belgian Police Arrest 132 Climate Activists During Act of Peaceful Civil Disobedience

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In Belgium, over 100 students have begun a peaceful occupation at Ghent University demanding the school sever ties with companies connected to Israel’s military and enact urgent actions to deal with the climate crisis.

In related news, at least 132 climate activists were arrested Saturday in a peaceful blockade calling on European governments to declare a climate emergency and end fossil fuel subsidies. Many of the activists glued themselves to the ground. The group Extinction Rebellion denounced excessive police violence against protesters, describing police actions as “illegal and authoritarian.”