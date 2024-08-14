Biden Administration Approves $20 Billion in Additional Weapons Sales to Israel

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – The United States has approved $20 billion in additional weapons sales to Israel despite federal laws that prohibit arms transfers to military units accused of gross human rights violations. The State Department’s approval of the sales came just a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken commemorated the 75th anniversary of the signing of the Geneva Conventions with a call to respect international humanitarian law.

Michigan Congressmember Rashida Tlaib, who’s Palestinian American, wrote in reply, “You supported sending more U.S. made bombs being used to commit war crimes. The government of Israel bombed hospitals, schools, and tents full of displaced Palestinians. How can you say you are for respecting international human rights laws?”

