Biden Calls for Counting Every Ballot; Trump Claims Dems Are Stealing Election

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – On Thursday and Friday, Joe Biden called for all votes to be counted.

Joe Biden: “In America, the vote is sacred. It’s how people of this nation express their will. And it is the will of the voters — no one, not anything else — that chooses the president of the United States of America. So, each ballot must be counted. And that’s what we’re going to see going through now. And that’s how it should be.”

President Trump addressed the nation early on Thursday evening and falsely claimed victory and accused Democrats of trying to steal the election. He offered no evidence to back up his claims.

President Donald Trump: “We think there’s going to be a lot of litigation, because we have so much evidence, so much proof. And it’s going to end up perhaps at the highest court in the land. We’ll see. But we think there will be a lot of litigation, because we can’t have an election stolen like this.”

ABC, CBS, NBC and MSNBC all stopped airing Trump’s speech live because it was filled with lies about the election and the vote-counting process.

Read more news on Havana Times.