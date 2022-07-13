Biden Extends TPS for Venezuelans, Keeps Blocking Asylum Seekers at US Border

Image Credit: Twitter: @TPS_Alliance

By Democracy Now

HAVANA TIMES – In immigration news, the Biden administration has extended temporary protected status, TPS, for Venezuelans for another 18 months. This designation only protects Venezuelans who’ve been in the United States since March 2021; Venezuelan asylum seekers who’ve come to the U.S. after March 8, 2021, are not eligible for the temporary humanitarian relief and face deportation. Tens of thousands of Venezuelans have fled due to rising shortages of food and medicine, and other conditions that have been largely exacerbated by harsh U.S. sanctions on Venezuela. This comes as the Biden administration also continues to mass expel thousands of asylum seekers from Haiti, Central America and other regions arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump-era pandemic policy Title 42.

